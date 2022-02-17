Calgary police release new details on northeast crash that injured pedestrians

The pedestrians injured when a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill on Wednesday have been released from hospital.

Police say the unoccupied GMC C5500 was being loaded with heavy materials at a job site along 4A Street N.E. when it started rolling down the hill toward the intersection with Fourth Street N.E.

The truck rolled into the rear end of a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Police said a woman in her 20s was at the rear driver's side of the Jeep with her one-year-old child, and was thrown onto the road.

She received major injuries, while her child, which was ejected from the Jeep, suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 20s who was in the Jeep at the time was uninjured, police said.

"The woman and child were both transported to hospital and we are happy to report both have since been released," said police in a Thursday news release.

"The circumstances which led to the truck rolling down the hill are currently under investigation."

Police are asking anyone who has dash cam footage or other video of the crash to contact them by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.