    • Calgary police release photo of man sought in Bankview shooting

    Cosmos Lowingali, 25, is sought by Calgary police in connection with a shooting in mid-February in Bankview. (Supplied) Cosmos Lowingali, 25, is sought by Calgary police in connection with a shooting in mid-February in Bankview. (Supplied)
    Calgary police have identified a suspect in a shooting in the community of Bankview that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    At 4 a.m. on Feb. 12, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue S.W.

    First responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

    "It was later determined the victim was shot by someone well known to him following an argument that began several hours prior to the incident," police said in a news release.

    On Feb. 22, police executed a search warrant at the home and "uncovered evidence" that led to charges being laid against Cosmos Lowingali, 25, of Calgary.

    He is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence and possessing a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition.

    Lowingali was not arrested at the home and police are now looking for the public's help to find him.

    He is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall, 54.4 kilograms (120 pounds), with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about this incident or Lowingali's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

