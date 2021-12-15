Calgary police release photos of downtown LRT assault suspect

Police are looking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault on a downtown Calgary LRT station earlier this month.

Officers were called to the City Hall LRT platform along Seventh Avenue S.W. at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Investigators believe the events leading up to the assault happened on a CTrain as it approached the City Hall station.

Police said a man and woman travelling together had a "brief interaction" with a stranger that escalated to a verbal augment. The man and women exited a the CTrain at the City Hall LRT platform

"Once on the platform, police believe the unknown man physically assaulted the male victim and then proceeded to assault the female victim," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police gathered CCTV images of the suspect and released them to the public on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, approximately 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall, with black hair and a black beard.

At the time of the offence, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, grey scarf, glasses, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.