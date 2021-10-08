Calgary police release photos of suspect in downtown sex assault

CALGARY -

Calgary police are hoping to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the downtown core last month.

Police said the victim was standing with a group of people at the Third Street S.W. CTrain station at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 when a stranger approached and "started shouting obscenities."

"It is believed that the man then advanced toward a female in the group, sexually assaulted her and walked away," police said in a Friday news release.

"We take these incidents very seriously and encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact us, no matter when the incident occurred. There are no time restrictions in Canada on how long police have to lay charges after a criminal offence occurs."

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall and having a heavy build and a goatee.