Calgary police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Calgary police released this sketch of a suspect in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in the community of Lynnwood. (Calgary police handout)
CALGARY -- Calgary police is asking for help to identify a suspect after a 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted while walking to school in the southeast community of Lynnwood.
"The girl was walking to school through the Ogden Off Leash Park around 7:30 a.m., on Monday, May 31, when a man with a Chihuahua dog approached her," police said in a release.
"She reported that the man grabbed her wrist and then touched her sexually before she could run away."
Investigators released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.
The man is described as being white; in his early 60s and about 180 centimetres (6') tall. He had a heavy build, shoulder-length grey hair and a black and grey beard.
At the time, he was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.