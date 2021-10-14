Calgary police renew pleas for help finding missing man David-Alexandre Beliveau

CALGARY -

Calgary police are once again asking the public for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen for more than six weeks.

David-Alexandre Beliveau, 36, was last seen in the community of Shaganappi at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

His family then reported him missing on Sept. 27, saying it is out of character for Beliveau to be out of touch.

He is described as 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, about 185 pounds, with a medium build, green eyes, a bald head and a brown beard.

Police say Beliveau has several "distinctive" tattoos including three monkeys on his back, a lion on his right bicep, a pair of dice on his left hand, a happy face on his right hand, the word "motivation" in capital letters on the inside of his left forearm, a seven on his left calf, a "z" on his right elbow, and a map of Quebec with a pin on Montreal on his ribs.

When he went missing, Beliveau was wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem, a blue golf shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Beliveau's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to share their tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.