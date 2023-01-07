Calgary police request public assistance locating southeast Calgary woman missing since late November

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a southeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.

Stephanie Tara Hamilton-Piskopos, 28, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the southeast Calgary community of Dover.

She's described as 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, weighing 45 kilograms (100 pounds), with a slim build, blue eyes and shoulder-length dirty blond hair.

In a statement Saturday, police say foul play isn't suspected but there is concern for Hamilton-Piskopos' well being as she suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.