Calgary police were called to the city’s northeast on Monday evening after a man barricaded himself inside a home in the Marlborough Park area.

Police responded to a home in the 5600 block of Maidstone Crescent N.E. at about 10:50 p.m. after someone inside the residence was allegedly threatened with a firearm.

Officers contained the residence and police say three people left the home at that point.

One person remained behind and refused to leave. The man in his 50s came out of the home at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and was taken into custody.

CTV News spoke to a man who said he is a tenant at the home and that it all started after his landlord pointed a rifle at him.

“He pointed a gun at me and, you know, when I was just talking to my girlfriend on the phone there and he tells me that, you know, to keep it down, otherwise he’d shoot me,” said Ed Caswell.

Officers searched the residence and seized six long guns.

Police are investigating and say charges of uttering threats and pointing a firearm are pending against one man.