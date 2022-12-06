Calgary police say missing teen not dressed for cold weather

Calgary police are working to locate a teenage girl missing since Sunday night.

Police say 16-year-old Shantaya Ray Lefthand was last seen in the community of Cranston at 5 p.m.

Family, along with investigators, are concerned for her wellbeing as she isn't dressed for the cold weather.

Shantaya is described as 168 centimetres tall (5'6") and approximately 57 kilograms (127 pounds) with brown eyes, long dark brown hair and a nose piercing.

When she was last seen, Shantaya was wearing a black Puma sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.