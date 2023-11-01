Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'

Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.

Police were called to the 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E. at 1:15 p.m. after a man had been reported shot.

When police arrived, they determined that the shooting was connected to a "planned and targeted incident" where the suspects were lying in wait for their victim.

"When the intended target exited his residence, offenders began shooting and chased the man," police said in a release.

"The man took shelter in a nearby residence, where several innocent bystanders were standing outside."

During the course of the shooting, a man in his 40s was hit by a bullet.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV, which was located by police a short time later in the 3100 block of 60 Street N.E.

Investigators believe the suspects made attempts to destroy evidence connected to the crime and are looking for any dash cam or security video that might help.

Police say the incident is connected to organized crime.

"We are extremely concerned at the level of violence displayed during this incident," said Supt. Cory Daily with the CPS.

"Not only did offenders target an individual in a busy residential area, they fired shots towards a group of completely innocent bystanders."

Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the following areas and times are asked to come forward to assist police:

The 200 block of Pinemill Way N.E., between noon and 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 27; and

The 3100 block of 60 Street N.E., between noon and 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information about these incidents or individuals with ties to organized crime in Calgary is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips