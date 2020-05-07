CALGARY -- At least two people have been seriously injured in a crash in northeast Calgary that police say involved a stolen car and a passenger vehicle.

Officers tell CTV News the incident occurred near the intersection of Metis Trail and 88 Avenue N.E. at about 4:30 p.m.

They say, prior to the crash, a number of 911 calls came in about a black, 2003 model Infiniti that was driving erratically and "at very high speeds."

The HAWCS helicopter soon located the vehicle and began to track it as it continued through the city before it slammed into the back of another vehicle.

Police say three people, a man and two women, were in the Infiniti. The male driver needed to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters while the woman riding in the front of the vehicle was seriously injured.

Both were taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

The other woman, sitting in the back of the vehicle, was assessed at the scene by EMS and taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

Charges are pending against the suspects.