After an appeal to the public for information, Calgary police say that an 80-year-old man has been found safe and in good health.

Clifford Emmett went missing from his home at 7:00 p.m. in the northeast community of Taradale.

There were concerns about his whereabouts because he suffers from a number of health conditions that could have an impact on his memory.

Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance in finding him.