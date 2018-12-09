CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police say that missing senior found in good health
Calgary police say that Clifford Emmett, 80, has been found safe. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 11:08AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 11:21AM MST
After an appeal to the public for information, Calgary police say that an 80-year-old man has been found safe and in good health.
Clifford Emmett went missing from his home at 7:00 p.m. in the northeast community of Taradale.
There were concerns about his whereabouts because he suffers from a number of health conditions that could have an impact on his memory.
Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance in finding him.