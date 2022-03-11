Calgary police search for man threatened with gun at Sirrocco CTrain station

Calgary police sometimes look to the public for help finding suspects responsible for crimes, but it's not often they ask for assistance locating victims.

This is, however, just what police are doing.

On Friday, Calgary police announced they are looking for a man believed to have been threatened with a gun during an attempted robbery at the Sirrocco CTrain station at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Though a witness reported the incident to LRT security, who then contacted police, the victim hasn't come forward.

"The confrontation is believed to have been unprovoked and we are releasing details of the incident in the hopes that the victim will contact police to provide a statement," police said in a Friday news release.

The suspect ran from the platform after the attempted robbery, but later returned, at which time he was taken into custody by police.

The victim is described as wearing a green winter jacket with the hood up, black winter pants, black gloves and black shoes, and was holding a green duffel bag with brown leather trim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.