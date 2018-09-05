

CTV Calgary Staff





Investigators are searching for a suspect believed to have fired a weapon inside a bank in northeast Calgary during an attempted robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the male suspect entered the TD Bank on Castleridge Boulevard N.E. at around 5:00 p.m.

Once inside, he demanded cash, produced what looked like a firearm and fired several shots into the air.

The suspect fled the scene soon afterwards.

No one was injured inside the bank and police are at the scene, trying to determine if the gun used in the incident was genuine.

The investigation is ongoing.