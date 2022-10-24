Calgary police search for teen girl missing from Dalhousie

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen in the community of Dalhousie on Saturday.

Vivian Juliette Nuela Rosebush hasn't been heard from since leaving her home in the 0 to 100 block of Dalgetty Bay N.W. on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

Police say Rosebush suffers from a medical condition and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as 157 centimetres (5’2’’) tall, approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with light brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was last seen wearing a tan fuzzy fleece jacket, pink sweatpants and black winter boots.

Police say there is nothing at this time to indicate foul play is involved.

While Rosebush's disappearance doesn't meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, police are working with the Missing Children Society of Canada to find the teen.

Anyone with information on Rosebush's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.