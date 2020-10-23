CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to find a 12-year-old boy who left his school in the northeast Friday morning and hasn't returned home.

Raphael Gebremichael, 12, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. leaving Colonel Macleod School, at 1610 Sixth Street N.E.

Police say the boy has not returned to his home or the school and they are concerned for his safety as he wasn't dressed for the weather.

He is described as 152 centimetres tall (5-0) with a slim build and short, curly black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater with red and blue stripes, blue pants, grey and black boots, a blue scarf, and black and blue mitts and a toque. He was also carrying a grey and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.