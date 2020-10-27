CALGARY -- Calgary Police are asking the public for assistance to locate a missing child.

Mara Jade Butler, 11, was last seen at noon Tuesday, leaving her residence in the 5900 block of Trollinger St. N.E., near the intersection of the Thorncliffe and Greenview neighbourhoods.

Police say she is not dressed for the weather and they are concerned about her wellbeing.

She is described as Indigenous, 147 centimetres (4-10) tall, with a slim build and long brown hair.

Mara was last seen wearing a white Frozen hoodie, dark leggings, and white running shoes. Police say she may also be wearing a puffy pink jacket and carrying a white cloth bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234