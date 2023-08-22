Calgary police see rise in reports of furnace inspection scam visits to seniors
Reports of seniors being targeted in furnace inspection scams are on the rise, police in Calgary say.
The Calgary Police Service says it's received 10 reports between Aug. 10 and Aug. 20 alone.
These incidents unfold more or less the same way, with a person saying they work for the city and need to enter the senior's home to conduct a furnace inspection.
If and when they gain access, they tell the senior that there are problems and that they will require payment.
Police say no one provided money in these 10 cases.
Police advise that real city building inspectors carry city photo identification and drive marked city vehicles.
Real city building inspectors also generally visit by appointment or in an emergency, police say.
Anyone with information about furnace inspection scam incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
