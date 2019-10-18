

Police are on the hunt for three suspects wanted in connection to a southeast Calgary home invasion late last month.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 29 when three men entered a home in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. at around 7 a.m.

Three occupants inside the home were held at gunpoint and one was later transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspects drove a light-coloured Dodge Dart and allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door.

The first suspect is described as:

Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.

Wearing dark blue or black winter jacket, black pants, white runners, black balaclava, black baseball cap and a red and black backpack.

The second suspect is described as:

Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.

Wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black runners with white soles and a black bandana on his face.

The third suspect is described as:

Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.

Wearing a dark grey winter jacket, black pants, black runners, black gloves and a black bandana on his face.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.