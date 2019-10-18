Calgary police seek 3 suspects in Forest Lawn home invasion
Calgary police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in a southeast home invasion that happened in late September. (Calgary Police Service)
CTVNewsCalgary.ca
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 12:57PM MDT
Police are on the hunt for three suspects wanted in connection to a southeast Calgary home invasion late last month.
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 29 when three men entered a home in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. at around 7 a.m.
Three occupants inside the home were held at gunpoint and one was later transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the suspects drove a light-coloured Dodge Dart and allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door.
The first suspect is described as:
- Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.
- Wearing dark blue or black winter jacket, black pants, white runners, black balaclava, black baseball cap and a red and black backpack.
The second suspect is described as:
- Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.
- Wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black runners with white soles and a black bandana on his face.
The third suspect is described as:
- Early 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches, medium build.
- Wearing a dark grey winter jacket, black pants, black runners, black gloves and a black bandana on his face.
Police believe this to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.