Calgary police seek dash cam footage to aid in Christmas Eve impaired driving investigation

If you've got dash cam footage of a particular time and place, Calgary police want it as they continue an impaired driving investigation from Christmas Eve.

Police say multiple calls about a dangerous driver in the city's southeast came in between 11:40 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.

The vehicle was reportedly responsible for a hit-and-run by that point, police say.

Officers located and attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Express van, licence plate BTY 8991, but the driver is alleged to have failed to pull over, continuing to drive erratically for a time before coming to a stop.

The driver is now in custody, facing charges.

"The holidays are a time to be with family and friends," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger.

"The reckless actions of individuals who drive impaired could very well have taken the life of someone's loved one.

"We are thankful no one was injured, but we would like to remind all Calgarians not to drink and drive."

Police say the vehicle is believed to have travelled southbound on 24 Street S.E. to northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E., and then westbound on Anderson Road S.E., to northbound Bonaventure Drive S.E.

That's where officers first encountered the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle travelled through the intersections of 109 Avenue S.E. and Fairmont Drive S.E., then stopped at Willow Park Drive S.E.

Anyone with dash cam footage of any portion of this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.