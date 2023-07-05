Calgary police seek driver who may have witnessed hit-and-run that injured child

Calgayr police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle, saying they may have witnessed a hit-and-run on Friday, June 23. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgayr police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle, saying they may have witnessed a hit-and-run on Friday, June 23. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina