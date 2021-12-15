Calgary police seek drivers of Buick Encore, Nissan Pathfinder in homicide investigation

Calgary police investigating a shooting death in the city's southeast last month say they're hoping to speak with two drivers who were in the area at the time.

The victim, 25-year-old Merke Mehreteab Merke, was found seriously injured in the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. at around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Merke had recently moved to Calgary from Edmonton.

Police said on Wednesday that, after reviewing surveillance video, they had identified two vehicles – a blue Buick Encore and a grey Nissan Pathfinder – that were in the area at the time.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit said the drivers may have information that could assist investigators.

“We have combed through hours and hours of video footage and identified the drivers of these vehicles as potential witnesses,” says Schiavetta said.

"We believe that this was a planned and targeted attack and it’s extremely likely that someone in the area may have unknowingly witnessed the suspects or other suspicious behaviour."

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a grey Nissan Pathfinder in the area of Short Pants Plaza (200 block of 28th Street S.E.) at around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (CPS handout)Anyone who was driving one of these vehicles in the area of Short Pants Plaza, in the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 22, or believes they may know who the drivers were, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.