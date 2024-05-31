CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police seek help to find man wanted on 18 warrants

    Brandon Keller, 32, is sought by the Calgary Police Service. (Supplied) Brandon Keller, 32, is sought by the Calgary Police Service. (Supplied)
    Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a 32-year-old man who is wanted on more than a dozen warrants.

    Brandon Keller is sought by police for theft under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and a breach of probation.

    Officials say they have made several attempts to locate him but have not been successful.

    Keller is described as 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, 76 kilograms (168 pounds) with a medium build, green eyes and brown hair.

    Anyone with information about Keller's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

