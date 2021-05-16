CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for assistance to find a 17-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

Officials say Ryan Korsrud was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Schooner Cove N.W. at about 10:15 p.m. on May 14.

Police and members of his family are concerned because it is out of character for the youth and they are worried for his well-being.

Korsrud is described as 5'10" (178 centimetres) tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"