CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was last seen on Saturday afternoon but hasn't yet returned home.

Calgary police say Avtar Singh Kalkat left his home at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 after telling his family he was going to the store.

Kalkat has not returned home since that time and his family has not heard from him.

Police are now hoping other Calgarians may have seen him and could help out.

Kalkat is described as:

South Asian

In his late 50s

5-10 (178 centimetres)

Thin build

Thinning black hair

Brown eyes

Kalkat was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pajama pants, a light-blue jacket and a dark green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"