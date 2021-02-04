CALGARY -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who was reported missing on Jan. 16 and has not yet been located.

Calgary police say investigators have followed all leads, with assistance from his family but have been unable to locate him.

Officials believed he may have last been in the Kensington area.

Patrice Armino is described as:

57-years-old

5-8 ( 172 centimetres)

Approximately 165 lbs (74kg)

Bald

Dark eyes and typically wears glasses.

Armino is known to the Bridgeland and Riverfront areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Services at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.



