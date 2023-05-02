Calgary police seek hit-and-run suspect in crash that injured kids
Calgary police are looking for the sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday that injured two children.
The incident happened on 64 Avenue N.E. near Deerfoot Trail just before 2 p.m.
Police say a silver four-door Chevrolet Impala was turning left from westbound 64 Avenue onto southbound Deerfoot Trail when it hit the side of a silver passenger van.
The driver didn't stop, and instead continued onto southbound Deerfoot Trail.
It's believed the Impala was a 2006 to 2012 model, and police say it would have suffered "extensive frontend damage" due to the collision.
As a result of the collision, two young children inside the passenger van suffered minor injuries.
Calgary police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
