CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Janet Kiden was last seen at her residence around Forman Crescent S.E. on Saturday.

She was wearing brown or grey pants, a puple jacket and multi-coloured scarf.

She has a medical condition, which has police concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information aboutt the whereabouts of Kiden is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can relay information through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477, logging on to calgarycrimestoppers.org or downloading the "P3 Tips" app at Apple or the Google Play Store.