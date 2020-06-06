CALGARY -- Calgary police are trying to find out more about a shooting incident that occurred late Friday night.

Officials say police were called at 10:15 p.m. on June 5 about shots being fired in the 0-100 block of Tarington Way N.E.

Witnesses reported seeing the shots being fired from a silver car in the direction of a dark-coloured BMW.

After the shooting, the silver car sped off towards Deerfoot Trail while the BMW left the area in another direction.

Several of the bullets struck nearby homes, but police say no one was hurt.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and soon found the silver car on the ramp leading to 64 Avenue N. from southbound Deerfoot Trail, where it had been involved in a crash.

Both occupants of that vehicle were arrested by police without further incident. The driver was seriously hurt in the crash while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending against them, but they cannot be named as they haven't been formally charged.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the BMW that was purported to be the target, is asked to contact CPS through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips