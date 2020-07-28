Advertisement
Calgary police seek man wanted for domestic assault
Jason Patrick Dawson, 39, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with a court order in connection with the case.
CALGARY -- Police are asking for help from the public to locate a man wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident last week.
Police say they need to locate Dawson "immediately to prevent any further risk to the victim."
He is described as:
- Being 5-9 tall
- Having an average build
- Having brown hair and blue eyes
Dawson has a koi fish tattoo on his right arm and was last seen driving a grey, hail-damaged, 2016 Hyundai Veloster with the licence plate CCB 4587.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.