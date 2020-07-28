CALGARY -- Police are asking for help from the public to locate a man wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident last week.

Jason Patrick Dawson, 39, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with a court order in connection with the case.

Police say they need to locate Dawson "immediately to prevent any further risk to the victim."

He is described as:

Being 5-9 tall

Having an average build

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Dawson has a koi fish tattoo on his right arm and was last seen driving a grey, hail-damaged, 2016 Hyundai Veloster with the licence plate CCB 4587.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.