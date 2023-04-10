Calgary police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Authorities are looking for help from the public to find a man, who was convicted of sexual assault, wanted in connection with breaching a release order.

Marcel Joseph Parent, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a court order in Surrey, B.C., in relation to several sexual assaults.

Calgary police say Parent has connections to the city and could be in the area.

He is described as:

Being 178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Having hazel eyes;

Having brown hair;

Having a medium build; and

Weighing 103 kilograms (227 pounds).

Anyone with information about Parent's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.