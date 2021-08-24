CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly shouted racial slurs at a woman who refused to give him her coffee.

According to police, a woman was walking near the intersection of First Street and Stephen Avenue S.W. on the morning of June 25 when she was confronted by a man who ran at her, grabbed her arm and demanded the coffee she was holding.

The startled woman attempted to escape her attacker but the man proceeded to follow, push and grab at her. The pursuit continued until the woman discarded the coffee cup, prompting the man to hurl an expletive-laden tirade at her that included racial slurs.

The man was last seen walking westbound on Stephen Avenue. Officers were able to track the man's movements following the incident but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as being approximately 35 years old and having short, red or light brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.