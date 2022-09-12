Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington

A 20-year-old Edmonton woman and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing after travelling to Calgary for the mother's post-secondary education.

Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.

Bruno's family have not heard from her in over a week. It is believed Bruno and her daughter had been in the Kensington area in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Bruno is described as:

168 centimetres (5'6") tall;

Weighing roughly 47 kilograms (103 lbs);

Having a slim build; and,

Having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have released a photo of Bruno and Abyanna.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the mother and child is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.