Calgary police seek missing man last seen in December

Calgary police are looking for a man last seen in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Harry Michael Robertson, 57, hasn't been seen since Friday, Dec. 15.

He was reported missing earlier this month, and police say though they've exhausted all investigative avenues, they haven't been able to find him.

Robertson drives a blue 2006 Subaru Legacy with Alberta licence plate CLY 1935.

He is described as 5'7" (170 centimetres) and approximately 200 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

Anyone with information about Robertson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.