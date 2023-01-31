Calgary police seek missing man last seen on New Year's Day

Calgary police are looking for help locating a man who hasn't been heard from since the start of the year.

Police say Randy Sisson, 43, was last seen on New Year's Day and was reported missing on Jan. 29.

"It is not uncommon for Randy to go extended periods of time without communicating with his family, however his family and police have been unable to locate him," said police a Monday news release.

Randy is described as 183 centimetres (6') tall and approximately 113 kilograms (250 pounds) with a heavy build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Randy is likely wearing a Calgary Flames hat and or jersey, police say.

Though there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, investigators say their attempts to locate Sisson have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Randy's whereabouts after Jan. 1 is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.