Calgary police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injury
The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who is now missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury.
Police and the family of Alonzo First Rider are concerned for the wellbeing of the 32-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.
First Rider's last known whereabouts were in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. at approximately 6:30 p.m.
He has staples in his head as the result of a brain injury he suffered nearly two weeks ago.
First Rider is described as:
- Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;
- Weighing 68 kilograms (150 pounds);
- Having a slim build;
- Having brown eyes; and,
- Having black hair with both sides of his head shaved.
He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants with a white stripe along the sides and white mittens Tuesday night.
Anyone who encounters First Rider or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High wind, blowing snow and low temps for Calgary today
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec COVID-19 numbers skyrocket again with 2,736 new cases
-
-