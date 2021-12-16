Calgary police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injury

The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who is now missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury.

Police and the family of Alonzo First Rider are concerned for the wellbeing of the 32-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.

First Rider's last known whereabouts were in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. at approximately 6:30 p.m.

He has staples in his head as the result of a brain injury he suffered nearly two weeks ago.

First Rider is described as:

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Weighing 68 kilograms (150 pounds);

Having a slim build;

Having brown eyes; and,

Having black hair with both sides of his head shaved.

He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants with a white stripe along the sides and white mittens Tuesday night.

Anyone who encounters First Rider or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.