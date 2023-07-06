Calgary police seek missing senior last seen on Heritage Meadows Way

Donald Payjack, 88, was last seen on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., at the ATB Financial located at 33 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.

