Calgary police seek missing senior last seen on Heritage Meadows Way

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior missing from the community of Oakridge.

Donald Payjack, 88, was last seen on Wednesday at the ATB Financial on Heritage Meadows Way S.E. at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say he has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Payjack is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 130 pounds and balding with some brown/grey hair.

When he was last seen, Payjack was wearing blue jeans.

Police say he normally drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plate SSS-179, but may also be using public transit.

Anyone with information on Payjack's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.