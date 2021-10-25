Calgary police seek missing teen last seen in Haysboro

CALGARY -

Calgary police are hoping to locate a teenage girl last seen in the city's southwest.

Police say 15-year-old Eva Mansell has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 21 when she was seen in the community of Haysboro at around 9:50 p.m.

She is described as being 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall and59 kilograms (130 pounds) with grey eyes, auburn hair and a pierced nose.

Police say she was wearing a black zip-up shirt, jeans and a black backpack with turquoise trim.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved," police said in a Monday news release.

"Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Eva."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.