Calgary police seek public assistance in Cranston collision

Calgary police are seeking public assistance regarding a Monday afternoon collision between an e-scooter and an SUV in Cranston.

At about 1:30 p.m. that day, police believe two girls were riding in tandem on an e-scooter, travelling south on a sidewalk on the west side of Cranberry Road S.E. next to the Sobeys store in Cranston.

When the girls approached the parking lot entrance, they collided with a silver-grey SUV being driven by a man turning west into the parking lot entrance.

🔎 We are seeking information from the driver of a silver-grey SUV who was involved in a collision with an e-scooter at the parking lot entrance to Sobeys in Cranston at approx. 1:30 p.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023.



We are also asking for witnesses & anyone with dashcam footage…

The driver stopped and got out, checking on the girls, who had minor injuries but didn't require emergency medical attention.

The man got back into the vehicle and drove into the Sobeys parking lot.

Police investigators would like the SUV driver, witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.