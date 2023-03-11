Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.

Samuel Nicholas Klack, 30, was last seen at the Holiday Inn Express in the 2300 block of Banff Trail NW around 7:45 a.m. on March 9. Since then, Klack's family hasn't been able to locate him, which is out of character. They are concerned for his well-being.

Klack is described as about 195 centimetres (6'5") tall, weighing 117 kilograms (260 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown and beige plaid jacket. He's believed to be driving a blue 2012 Dodge Journey with damage on the front passenger-side wheel area. The vehicle has a Manitoba license plate EJA 258.

Klack is believed to be driving a 2012 Dodge Journey

Anyone with information is asked to contact 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.