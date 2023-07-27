Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting

Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.

At around 12:20 A.M. on Tuesday, police say two men were walking in the 7000 block of Ranchero Road N.W. when a vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

The men weren't hit by any bullets and were able to get safely inside their residence.

No one was injured, but several homes were struck by gunfire.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are looking for the occupants of the suspect vehicle, which they say was a black BMW sedan.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or security camera footage, at the time of the shooting, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.