Calgary police seek suspect in show-home sex assault

Police are on the hunt for a man said to have sexually assaulted a woman who was working in a Calgary show home. Police are on the hunt for a man said to have sexually assaulted a woman who was working in a Calgary show home.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina