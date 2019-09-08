Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling "sexually-motivated" break and enters at two homes in Calgary.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. after a female resident woke up to discover a man standing in her bedroom at about 6:30 a.m.

The suspect fled when she woke up.

A few hours later, at 12:30 p.m., a woman inside a home in the 1800 block of 42 Street S.E. was getting out of the shower when she saw a unknown man.

The suspect fled from the scene when he confronted her.

A subsequent investigation has identified the suspect in both incidents as Paul Barrett, 20, of Calgary.

Police say Barrett is now wanted on warrants for break and enter with intent and officials are asking the public to help find him.

He is described as:

Black

6' (183 cm) tall

Approximately 145 pounds (66 kg)

Slim build

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.