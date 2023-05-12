Calgary police seek suspect with Edmonton connections

A 38-year-old man with connections to the Edmonton area is wanted by Calgary police for assault.

Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort is wanted for several assault-related offences, police said.

They did not provide any details about the alleged incidents from which the charges stem.

Blanchette-Rochefort is described as blue eyed, brown haired, 185 centimetres (6'1") tall with a slim build.

He also has two large tattoos on each of his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.