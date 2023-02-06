Calgary police seek teen missing since end of January

Ceira Wolfear, 13, was last seen downtown on Jan. 29. Ceira Wolfear, 13, was last seen downtown on Jan. 29.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina