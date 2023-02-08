Calgary police seek tips as woman's disappearance enters second month
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a local woman who has not been heard from in more than a month.
Police say Sheena Ivandeen Beaver, 41, has been missing since early January.
According to CPS officials, Beaver is believed to have a medical condition and there are concerns for her well-being.
The missing woman is described as:
- 152 centimetres (5') tall;
- Weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds);
- Slim; and
- Having brown eyes and brown hair.
Beaver is known to frequent the downtown area as well as the neighbourhoods of Rosscarrock and Sunalta.
Anyone who spots Beaver or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
