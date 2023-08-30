Calgary police seek to return pilfered property to rightful owners

Two arrests and a bevy of charges later, Calgary police have some stolen jewelry they would like to return.

Images of the items can be seen on the CPS Facebook page.

If you believe you may be the rightful owner of any of the items, police ask that you call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Police say several city homes were broken into and various jewelry stolen between April 6 and May 3.

Shortly after, on May 6, Brian Josh Johnson was arrested and charged with four counts of break-and-enter, three counts of break-and-enter intent, five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and 19 Traffic Safety Act violations.

Then, on June 8, Joshua Jeremy Quintin Gwyn was arrested and charged with a single count of trafficking stolen property over $5,000.

Several items were seized by officers during the execution of search warrants prior to both arrests.

(Courtesy CPS)

