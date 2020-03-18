CALGARY -- Homicide detectives are once again asking for help tracking down the occupants of a Dodge Durango who they believe met with two men at Sunridge Mall in the hours before they were killed in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle.

On Wednesday, investigators released CCTV footage of the vehicle and occupants in an effort to generate tips.

According to police, the SUV was seen near the Sunridge Mall Tim Hortons in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue N.E.in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2019, prior to the targeted shooting of 22-year-olds Keem Geng and Achor Jal.

Both men were rushed to hospital where they later died.

Police believe the occupants of the Durango have information on the activities of Geng and Jal in the leadup to their deaths.

The driver is believed to be a woman between 20 and 35 years old, and police believed there was at least one passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the individuals seen in the Dodge Durango, or about this double homicide, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.