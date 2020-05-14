CALGARY -- Two Calgary men are facing charges in connection with a pair of investigations into gun violence in the city.

In the first incident, members of the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit, following a closer investigation into an incident last month, searched a home in Saddle Ridge and discovered a Glock handgun that had been stolen from Saskatchewan.

Police also found a modified magazine, ammunition, multiple airsoft guns, bear spray and a collapsible baton.

Jasman Singh Dhaliwal, 18, of Calgary, has since been charged with eight firearms and breach offences, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of a restricted weapon

Breach of release conditions

He is expected in court on June 26.

In another investigation, police arrested a man and executed a search warrant on a vehicle in April 2020.

Inside the car, police found a loaded, semi-automatic handgun and 54 grams of cannabis.

Mohammed Hassan Rakka, 22, is charged with 10 offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered/defaced and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Authorities say they know criminals are in possession of guns and it puts the community in danger.

"This doesn't just impact those involved in crime. It puts their friends, family and community in jeopardy," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.

Anyone with information about firearms offences is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips