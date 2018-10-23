The Calgary Police Service confirms their search for a 29-year-old man who was wanted on warrants related to weapons offences has ended after the wanted man was located at a home in northeast Calgary.

According to CPS officials, Dustin Watetch was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants and prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.

The Calgary Police Service did not disclose the specifics of Watetch's case but officials said there was an urgent need to locate the wanted man. Police credit tips from the public for contributing to the arrest of the wanted man.