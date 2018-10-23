CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary Police Service apprehends man wanted on weapons charges
Dustin Watetech was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants related to weapons offences (Calgary Police Service)
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 5:44PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 9:46PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms their search for a 29-year-old man who was wanted on warrants related to weapons offences has ended after the wanted man was located at a home in northeast Calgary.
According to CPS officials, Dustin Watetch was wanted on 12 outstanding warrants and prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada.
The Calgary Police Service did not disclose the specifics of Watetch's case but officials said there was an urgent need to locate the wanted man. Police credit tips from the public for contributing to the arrest of the wanted man.